Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administratuon said Caraga and Davao Region will have

cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.