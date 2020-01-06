Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and Samar Provinces

will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will have

cloudy skies with scattered light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.