Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and northern Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due the northeast monsoon

affecting Northern Luzon and the tail-end of a cold front.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will have

partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country.