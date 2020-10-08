Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte and Sulu within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Davao Oriental (Manay, Tarragona, Mati City, Gov. Generoso, Lupon), Zamboanga City, and Basilan and may affect nearby areas.

An orange rainfall warning, on the other hand, has been raised over Quezon.

This means flooding is threatening in the province.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning level has been raised over Southern Leyte and Cavite, Laguna and Batangas, which means flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and landslides in mountainous areas.