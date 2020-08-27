Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) –Rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Siargao Island and Socorro within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Binuangan, Salay), Bukidnon (Malitbog, Talakag, Impasug-ong, Manolo Fortich, Kalilangan), Lanao del Sur (Magsaysay, Lala, Kapatagan, Tangcal, Salvador), Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur (Prosperidad, Bayugan, Esperanza, San Francisco), Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro (Monkayo, New Bataan), Davao del Sur (Bansalan, Matanao, Magsaysay), Misamis Occidental (Concepcion, Calamba), Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato (Sto. Nino, Lake Sebu), North Cotabato (M’Lang, Kabacan, Pres Roxas, Makilala, Midsayap), and Zamboanga del Norte (La Libertad, Mutia, Pinan).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.