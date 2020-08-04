Rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Aug. 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area estimated 360 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, this time due to the southwest monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to at times cloudy with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters.