Rains expected in parts of PHL due to tail-end of cold front, northeast monsoon, LPA

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of the country today due to the tail-end of a cold front, the northeast monsoon, and a low pressure area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tail-end of the frontal system will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, which is prevailing over the rest of Luzon and Visayas, will bring intermittent to occasional light to moderate rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

This afternoon until tonight, the tail-end of the frontal system and the low pressure area estimated 835 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 850 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar will bring moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas.

Meanwhile, the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will bring occasional to frequent light to moderate rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and the rest of Quezon.

“Due to its interaction with the approaching (LPA) over the Philippine sea, the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) has moved eastward and its effect over portions of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas has weakened. However, this weather system may begin to (move) westward..as the (LPA) moves closer towards the Southern Luzon-Visayas area,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said flooding (including flashfloods) and “rain-induced landslides” may occur during heavy rainfall or prolonged periods of rainfall.