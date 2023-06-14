Rains expected in parts of PHL due to southwest monsoon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, June 14.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will experience monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

PAGASA said Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales and Bataan will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.