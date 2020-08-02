Rains expected in parts of PHL due to southwest monsoon, easterlies

No tropical cyclone wind signal raised yet due to TS “Dindo”

(Eagle News)–Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the rest of Visayas so far will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, but this time due to the easterlies.

Tropical Storm “Dindo,” meanwhile, is estimated 440 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph, but so far, no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised.

Strong winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have rough to very rough seas.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the Visayas, which, PAGASA said, will have moderate to rough seas.