Rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 23, due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have

cloudy skies with scattered light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern section of the country, PAGASA said, will have strong winds and rough waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough

coastal waters.