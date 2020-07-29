Rains expected in parts of PHL due to LPA, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran, the cloudy skies with rain in Luzon are expected due to the low pressure area 115 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

He said the LPA has low chances of developing into a tropical depression.

Bicol, MIMAROPA, Aurora and Quezon, and Visayas, he said, will have scattered to widespread rains, which means flooding and landslides are possible.

He said Mindanao will have a good weather condition.

If there are rains, he said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Slight to moderate seas are expected throughout the country, he said.