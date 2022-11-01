Rains expected in parts of Philippines as TS “Queenie” traverses Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of the country as Tropical Storm “Queenie” moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the tropical storm was estimated 490 km east of Davao City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is moving westward at 20 km/h.

According to PAGASA, tonight until tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains are possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, and the rest of Caraga Region.

On Thursday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Bicol Region.

PAGASA said the hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals is not ruled out over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas today.

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of “Queenie,” moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

The weather bureau said “Queenie” is forecast to move generally west northwestward to northwestward today before turning north northwestward tomorrow while over the sea east of Caraga-Davao Region area.

It may weaken into a tropical depression today due to “increasingly unfavorable conditions,” PAGASA said.

“Further weakening into a low pressure area is likely by Thursday, possibly earlier,” it added.