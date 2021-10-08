Rains expected in parts of E. Visayas due to trough of TD “Maring”

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected in parts of Eastern Visayas on Friday, Oct. 8, due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Maring.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with at times heavy rains may begin affecting Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and the rest of Visayas on Saturday, Oct. 9, as the southwesterlies enhanced by the depression begins to affect the central portion of the country.

No tropical storm wind signals, however, are in place.

PAGASA said, so far, said the center of Tropical Depression “Maring” was estimated 595 km east of Virac, Catanduanes or 540 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said “isolated scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides” are possible.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression will continue moving erratically as it gradually consolidates over the next 12 to 24 hours.