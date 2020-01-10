Rains expected in parts of country

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains on the other hand.

PAGASA said Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time because of localized thunderstorms.