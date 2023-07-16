Rains expected as southwest monsoon continues to affect PHL

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, July 16.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan, in particular, will experience these as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Philippines.

Flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, Western Visayas, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and the rest of Mimaropa will, meanwhile, have occasional rains.

The rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms while Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Luzon and the western section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.