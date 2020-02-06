Rains, cloudy skies expected in parts of PHL today, Feb. 7

(Eagle News) — Rains and cloudy skies are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 7.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area located east southeast of Davao City, and the tail-end of a cold front.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.