Rainfall warning raised over parts of Leyte, Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A yellow rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Leyte and Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are being experienced in the eastern portion of Leyte, Southern Leyte and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA said these may persist within two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

The weather bureau said the same conditions are also expected over nearby areas within one to two hours.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the weather conditions.

PAGASA said cloudy skies and rains are expected on Sunday, Oct. 24.

It earlier said it was monitoring two low pressure areas, one off Palawan and the other off Zamboanga del Norte.