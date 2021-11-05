Rainfall advisory raised over portions of Palawan, Aurora

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over portions of Palawan and Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a red warning level was, in particular, raised over the Kalayaan Islands in Palawan due to the low pressure area off Coron.

PAGASA said serious flooding was expected in low-lying areas.

Landslides, it said, can also be expected in mountainous areas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, meanwhile, are affecting El Nido, Taytay, San Vicente, Aracelli, Dumaran, Roxas, Puerto Princesa, Quezon, Narra, Aborlan, and Rizal also in that province.

The weather bureau said moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Baler, Maria Aurora and San Luis in Aurora.

It said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

According to the weather bureau, these conditions were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.