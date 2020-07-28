Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over the rest of Leyte and nearby areas in two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in the northern and eastern portion of Bohol; Cebu (Camotes Island, Northern Cebu, Central Cebu); Southern Leyte; central portion of Negros Occidental; Leyte (Matag-ob, Villaba, Palompon, Ormoc City, Merida, Isabel); southern portion of Eastern Samar; southern portion of Samar; Palawan (Cuyo Islands); and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said the conditions are due to a low pressure area off Catanduanes.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition, PAGASA said.