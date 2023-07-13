Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Palawan and Occidental Mindoro due to the low pressure area off the east of Infanta, Quezon and the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.