Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Cebu, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

The same conditions are also being experienced over Biliran Island, Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

According to the weather bureau, the conditions are due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Philippines.

The public was advised to monitor the weather conditions in those areas.