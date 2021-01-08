Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over the western portion of Leyte and Negros Oriental within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Cebu (Central Cebu, Southern Cebu); southern portion of Eastern Samar; and the southern portion of Samar.

PAGASA said these may persist within two to three hours.

A yellow rainfall warning has also been raised over Southern Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

The weather bureau said flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.