Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Samar and Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said the conditions may last for one to two hours.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the weather conditions.

Earlier, PAGASA said it was monitoring two low pressure areas, one off Leyte and the other off Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA said the first LPA was so far located 75 km southeast of Tacloban City and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the other LPA was estimated 100 km west southwest of Dipolog City.