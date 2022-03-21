Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Southern Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Sorsogon, Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Aroroy), and Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Las Navas).

Light to moderate to at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are observed in Zamboanga del Norte (Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan), Zamboanga del Sur (Molave, Josefina, Tambulig), Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Bonifacio, Tangub City), Lanao del Norte (Tubod, Kolambugan, Maigo, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Matungao), and Bukidnon (Talakag, Valencia City, Quezon).

The same conditions are expected to affect portions of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco), Basilan, Sulu, Tawi Tawi (Sibutu), Sarangani (Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Maasim), South Cotabato (General Santos City), Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos, Sarangani), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Caraga, Governor Generoso, Mati City), and Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig) and nearby areas.

The weather bureau said these were due to the easterlies affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the weather conditions.