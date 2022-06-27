Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Southern and Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Southern and Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are so far affecting Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Camarines Norte.

The same conditions are also being experienced in Camarines Sur, Albay, Masbate and Northern Samar.

PAGASA said, meanwhile, that moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Ambaguio, Aritao , Bambang, Bayombong, Kayapa and Santa Fe), Pangasinan (Alcala, Asingan, Basista, Bautista, Binalonan, Sto. Tomas, Urdaneta City and Villasis).

The weather bureau said these conditions may persist for two to three hours may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides mudslides, rock slides, and flash floods.