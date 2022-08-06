Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Palawan

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Palawan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting the province, particularly the northern part and Cuyo Group of Islands.

The conditions may continue two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction management councils concerned were advised to monitor the weather conditions.

Earlier, PAGASA noted it was monitoring a low pressure area off Dagupan.

It said the southwest monsoon was also affecting parts of the country.