Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over parts of Aurora, in particular in Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler and San Luis.

Moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Bukidnon, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and in Davao Oriental particularly Cateel, Baganga and Caraga.

The same conditions are being experienced in Veruela and Loreto in Agusan del Sur; and in Bislig and Lingig in Surigao del Sur.

The public is advised to continue monitoring the weather conditions