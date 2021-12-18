Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet and Aurora.

PAGASA said this was due to the trough of Typhoon “Odette,” which is threatening Palawan.

Signal No. 4 has been raised over Kalayaan Islands as a result.

PAGASA said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over Batanes while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora, PAGASA said.