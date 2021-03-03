Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over parts of Cagayan, particularly in Claveria, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over Luna in Apayao; Baggao, Gonzaga and Santa Ana in Cagayan; and in Divilacan and Maconacon in Isabela.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also advised against possible landslides and flashfloods.