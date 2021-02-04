Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) –A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over parts of Aurora.

These conditions are being experienced specifically in Dilasag, Casiguran, and Maria Aurora.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Cagayan, Batanes, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan due to the northeast monsoon.

Earlier, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon was affecting both Luzon and Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and the Aurora province, while coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.