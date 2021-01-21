Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)– A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are being experienced over Apayao (Calanasan, Kabugao, Luna, Pudtol and Santa Marcela), other parts of Cagayan (Abulug, Allacapan, Alcala, Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, Buguey, Camalanuigan, Enrile, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Iguig, Lallo, Penablanca, Santa Teresita, Solana and Tuguegarao City), Isabela (Ilagan City, San Pablo and Santa Maria) and Kalinga.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides and flashfloods.

PAGASA said so far, the tail-end of a frontal system was affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

It said the northeast monsoon was also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.