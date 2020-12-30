Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Dupax del Norte and del Sur in Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are being experienced over Isabela (Cordon, Dinapigue and San Guillermo), Quirino (Aglipay, Cabarroguis, Maddela and Nagtipunan), Kasibu and Alfonso Castaneda in Nueva Vizcaya, and Pangasinan (Asingan, Sta. Maria, Malasique, Bayambang and Bautista).

All are advised to take precautionary measures against the hazards caused by these conditions.