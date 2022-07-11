Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao, Southern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Dinagat Island, Siargao, Zamboanga del Norte (Kalawit) and Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Siay, Payao, Alicia, Mabuhay, Talusan, Olutanga).

PAGASA said, meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Masbate, Sorsogon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

The weather bureau said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The conditions, PAGASA said, were due to the low pressure area off Legazpi City, Albay, and the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“The public and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition..,” PAGASA said.