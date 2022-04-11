Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao due to “Agaton,” LPA

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao due to “Agaton” and a low pressure area in the vicinity.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Misamis Occidental (Tudela, Clarin, Ozamis City, Tangub City, Bonifacio), Zamboanga del Sur (Aurora, Tukuran, Labangan, Pagadian City, Dumalinao, San Pablo, Guipos, Dinas, San Miguel, Lapuyan, Margosatubig, Vincenzo A. Sagun, Dimataling, Pitogo, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Bayog), Zamboanga Sibugay (Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug, Talusan), Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Tubod, Lala, Kapatagan, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Iligan City), Lanao del Sur (Marawi City, Kapai, Tagoloan II, Bubong, Buadiposo-Buntong, Mulondo), Bukidnon (Talakag, Baungon, Malaybalay City), Agusan del Sur (La Paz, Loreto), and Surigao del Sur (Tagbina).

These weather conditions are also expected to affect the remaining areas of Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon and Zamboanga del Sur as well as portions of Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga City, Misamis Oriental (Claveria) Davao de Oro (New Bataan, Nabunturan, Maco, Mabini, Maragusan, Pantukan), Davao Oriental (Baganga) and nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to take appropriate actions and monitor the weather conditions.

According to PAGASA, in its 11 a.m. update, the center of Tropical Depression “Agaton” was estimated over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.