Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Agusan del Norte (Butuan, Cabadbaran, RT Romualdez), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa), Surigao del Sur( Hinatuan, Tagbina, Barobo, Bislig, Lingig, Cagwit, Carrascal, Cantilan, Lanuza, Cortes, Tandag), and Surigao del Norte (Socorro, Siargao).

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected in Dinagat Islands (Loreto), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Mati, Gov. Generoso), Davao Occidental (Santa Maria, Malita, Don Marcelino), Sarangani (Malungon, Alabel), and Zamboanga del Norte (Liloy, Salug).

PAGASA said these were due to the Intertropical Convergenze Zone affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The weather bureau said these conditions may affect nearby areas.