Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to at times moderate rains are being experienced in some areas of Bukidnon (Talakag, Lantapan, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, Quezon), Iligan City, Agusan del Norte (Las Nieves, Buenavista), Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, Trento, Sta. Josefa), and Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel).

The same conditions are being experienced over Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Laak), Misamis Occidental (DV Chiongbian, Sinicaban, Tudela), North Cotabato (Tulunan), and Zamboanga del Norte (Pinan Rizal, La Libertad, Mutia), S. Osmena Sr.).

The public was advised to monitor the weather conditions.

Earlier, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon continues to affect the country, which means cloudy skies and rains are expected.