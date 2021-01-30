Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Misamis Occidental.

Light to at times moderate rains are being experienced over Magsaysay, Talisayan, Kinogitan, Binuangan, Salay, Lagonglog, Balingasag, and Claveria in Misamis Oriental; Quezon, Valencia, Malay-balay and Impasug-ong in Bukidnon; Lanao del Norte; Surigao del Sur; Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago in Agusan del Norte; Veruela, Trento, Loreto and Bayuga in Agusan del Sur; Mati and Gov. Generoso in Davao Oriental; and in Maragusan, Pantukan, and New Bataan in Davao de Oro.

The same conditions are being experienced in Digos, Malalag and Padada in Davao del Sur; Davao Occidental; Lumbaca-Ugnayan, Bayang, Masiu, Lumba-Bayabao; Bubong; and Kapai in Lanao del Sur; Koronadal, Tantangan and Surallah in South Cotabato; Dapitan, Manukan, Sindangan, S. Osmena Sr., Siayan, LB Postigo, Liloy amd Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte; Midsalip, Tigbao, Bayog and Kumalarang in Zamboanga del Sur; Siay, Buug, Diplahan in Zamboanga Sibugay; and Tawi tawi.

The public was advised to observe precautionary measures against hazards associated with the rains.