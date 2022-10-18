Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate rains are affecting portions of Surigao del Sur (Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Cortes, Tandag, Tago, San Miguel) and Zamboanga del Norte (Sirawai, Sibuco).

Zamboanga Sibugay (Olutanga,Talusan, Mabuhay, Payao, Tungawan) and portions of Zamboanga City are also affected by the same conditions.

PAGASA said these may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions,” PAGASA said.