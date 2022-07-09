Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Misamis Oriental (Claveria), Bukidnon (Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Pangantucan), Lanao del Norte (Nunungan), Misamis Occidental (Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena), and Davao Oriental (Baganga, Caraga, Tarragona, Gov. Generoso, Manay, Mati City, San Isidro, Banaybanay).

The same conditions are affecting Davao de Oro (Pantukan).

Portions of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur are also affected.

The public was advised to monitor the weather conditions in these areas.