Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Dinagat Island, Davao Oriental (Manay, Tarragona, Mati City, Gov. Generoso), and Davao Occidental (Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Sarangani Island).

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in portions of Davao City, Sarangani (Malapatan, Glan, Maasim), Zamboanga del Sur (Pitogo, Dimataling), a portion of Zamboanga City, Basilan (Isabela City), and Sulu (Patikul, Jolo, Parang, Old Panaman, Siasi).

The weather bureau said these are due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, and the low pressure area estimated 330 km east of Juban, Sorsogon.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued..,” PAGASA said.