Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to occasional rains are affecting portions of Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Gingoog), Bukidnon (Talakag, Impasug-ong, Libona), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Montevista, Compostela, New Bataan, Maco, Mabini, Pantukan), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga, MatiCity), Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Sto Tomas), Davao del Sur (Bansalan, Magsaysay), and Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Buenavista, Las Nieves, Nasipit).

The same conditions are being experienced in Lanao del Sur (Bubong, Masiu, Lumba-Bayabao, Butig), North Cotabato (Kidapawan City, Magpet, Makilala), South Cotabato (Banga, Tampakan, Lake Sebu, T’Boli, Tupi), Sultan Kudarat (Columbio), and Maguindanao (Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Buldon).

Zamboanga del Norte (Manukan), Zamboanga del Sur (Tabina, Pitogo, Dimataling, San Pablo, Kumalarang, Midsalip, Sominot), Zamboanga Sibugay (Malangas, Buug, Siay, Kabasalan), and Basilan (Al-barka, Tuburan, Tipi-Tipo) are also experiencing the same conditions.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to take appropriate actions and monitor the weather conditions.