Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) –A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Surigao del Norte (Siargao, Socorro, Placer, Surigao City, Bacuag, Tagana-an, Tubod, San Francisco, Malimono), Surigao Del Sur (Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig, Lingig), Agusan del Sur (Prosperidad, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa, Veruela), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel), and Davao Occidental (Malita, Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, SaranganiIs).

The same conditions are also expected in Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan, Alabel, Maasim), South Cotabato (Gen. Santos City, Polomolok), Basilan (TabuanLasa), Sulu (Baguingui), and Tawi Tawi, and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition..,” PAGASA said.