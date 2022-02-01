Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to at times moderate rains with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Agusan del Sur (Veruela, Loreto, La Paz), Davao de Oro (Laak, Montevista), and Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion, New Corella).

The weather bureau said the same conditions are being experienced over Bukidnon (Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando), Lanao del Norte (Tangcal, Nunungan), Lanao del Sur (Pualas, Calanogas), and Maguindanao (Sultan Sa Barongis, Gen. S. K. Pendatun, Pandag, Buluan, Magudadatu).

Sultan Kudarat (Culombio, Lutayan, President Quirino, Tacurong), South Cotabato (Tantangan, Koronadal, Tupi, Polomolok, GeneralSantos), and Sarangani (Alabel, Malapatan), and may affect nearby areas will also experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the trough of a low pressure area affecting the island group.