Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains, meanwhile, are also being experienced over portions of Aurora (Baler, Casiguran, Dilasag, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora and San Luis), Isabela (Cordon, Dinapigue, Palanan and San Mariano), Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Aritao , Bambang, Dupax Del Sur, Kasibu and Kayapa), and Quirino (Diffun and Nagtipunan).

A yellow rainfall warning has been raised over Palawan, which means flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the low pressure area and may persist for two to three hours.

Earlier, the weather bureau said an LPA was spotted 305 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It added the southwest monsoon was also affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.