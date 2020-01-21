Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Maddela in Quirino within one to two hours.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Aurora, Dinapigue in Isabela, Nagtipunan in Quirino and Alfonso Castaneda in Nueva Vizcaya.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.