“Quinta” slightly intensifies; more areas under tropical cyclone wind signal

(Eagle News)–More areas are under a tropical cyclone wind signal as “Quinta” slightly intensified and moved closer to the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area.

In its 8 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Uson) including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco), the eastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Rosario, Ibaan, Batangas City, Lobo, Taysan, San Juan), Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro in Luzon; and Northern Samar in Visayas are under Signal No. 2 as “Quinta,” which was estimated at 265 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moved west at 20 kph.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan), Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands in Luzon; and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft), the northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay), Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi) in Visayas.

Tropical Storm “Quinta” is forecast to continue moving generally west until its landfall over the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area this afternoon or evening, possibly as a severe tropical storm.

Afterwards, it will cross the Southern Luzon area until tomorrow afternoon or evening, then turn more west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, the tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, and will reach the typhoon category by Tuesday evening.

Today until tomorrow morning, “Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, and Antique.

PAGASA said the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the northern portions of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

Gale conditions, PAGASA said, will be experienced in areas under Signal number 2 while strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Signal number 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions will also prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterly surge.

Today, the weather bureau said rough to very rough seas will prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Aurora, Zambales, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and all areas under Signal number 2 and 1.

Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.