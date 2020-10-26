“Quinta” maintains strength as it moves west in vicinity of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Quinta” has maintained its strength and is now in the vicinity of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southern portion of Batangas (Lian, Tuy, San Juan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, Lipa City, Cuenca, San Jose, Ibaan, Taysan, Lobo, Batangas City, Mabini, Tingloy, San Pascual, Bauan, Alitagtag, San Luis, Taal, Santa Teresita, Calatagan, Balayan, Calaca, Lemery, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Mataas Na Kahoy), the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Roxas, Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), and the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island are under Signal no. 3 as “Quinta” moved west at 25 kph.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph.

Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao), the southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit), Bataan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, San Agustin, Calatrava, San Andres, Odiongan, Santa Maria), the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands, and the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya) are under Signal no. 2, while Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Naga City, Pili, Bula, Balatan, Minalabac, Milaor, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Pasacao, Pamplona, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego), Burias Island, the rest of Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao), the southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, and the central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City) Aklan and the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad) are under Signal no. 1.

The center of Typhoon “Quinta” is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea within the next hour, and is expected to remain a typhoon.

It will then turn more west-northwest while maintaining its speed towards the western limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, PAGASA said.

“Quinta” is forecast to exit the PAR tomorrow morning, and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours.

Today, “Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, CALABARZON, Aurora, Isabela, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The tail-end of a frontal system will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas., PAGASA said.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Signal no. 3, damaging gale to storm-force winds in areas under Signal no. 2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under Signal no. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions due to the northeasterly surge will also prevail over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, and northern Zambales.

PAGASA said a storm surge of 2.0 to 3.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur and 1.0 to 2.0 meters over the coastal areas of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur.

Today, rough to high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under a tropical cyclone wind signal.

Rough to very rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Visayas, which means sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.