“Quinta” leaves PAR but Signal No. 1 still in effect over Kalayaan Islands

(Eagle News)–“Quinta” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1, however, remains in effect over Kalayaan Islands with “Quinta” located 775 kilometers west of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Today, “Quinta” will also bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over CALABARZON, Davao Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Surigao del Sur.

“Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions associated with the northeasterlies will prevail in Batanes, northern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The weather bureau said occasional gusts associated with the outer circulation of “Quinta” will still be experienced over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the western section of Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.5 m) will be experienced over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, which means sea travel is risky over these waters especially for mariners of small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Palawan including Cuyo Islands, the southern seaboards of Mindoro Provinces, and the western seaboards of Western Visayas.