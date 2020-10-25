“Quinta” intensifies into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Quinta” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Signal No. 2 is in effect over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco), Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island and Northern Samar.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan), Calamian Islands, the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft), the northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas), Aklan, the northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi), and the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles) with “Quinta” estimated 180 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, and moving west at 25 kph.

“Quinta” is forecast to continue moving generally west until its landfall over the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area between this afternoon and evening.

PAGASA said it may further intensify prior to landfall.

Afterwards, it will cross the Southern Luzon area until tomorrow afternoon, then turn west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea.

It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, this tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, reaching typhoon category by Tuesday.

Today until tomorrow morning, “Quinta,” PAGASA said, will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, and Antique.

The tail-end of a frontal system will also bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

These two weather systems, the weather bureau said, will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

Gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 2, while strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, PAGASA said strong breeze to gale conditions will also prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterly surge.

A storm surge of 1 to 2 meters may affect the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Bicol Region, and the central and southern portions of Quezon.

Today, PAGASA said rough to very rough seas will prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Aurora, Zambales, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and all areas under Signal number 2 and 1.

Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas , on the other hand, will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.