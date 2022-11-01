“Queenie” weakens into a tropical depression

(Eagle News) — “Queenie” has weakened into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, however, said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Caraga and Davao Oriental, with “Queenie” estimated 490 km east of Davao City or 425 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is also moving westward slowly.

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of “Queenie,” moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

PAGASA said these conditions may be risky for those using small seacraft.

Tropical Depression “Queenie” is forecast to continue moving westward in the next 12 hours while moving over the Philippine Sea, east of Mindanao.

Due to unfavorable environmental conditions, this tropical cyclone will continue to weaken and may become a remnant low within 12 hours.